Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at Jonathan M Hirsch, MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan M Hirsch, MD
    2136 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-5177
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    After seeing many physicians, many of whom I disagreed with as either to diagnosis or proposed treatment (I am a physician myself) I was recommended to Dr. Hirsch by a neurologist from NYU. I found him very professional, approachable, and most importantly, after a thorough examination I felt he knew what he was doing and he created a bond of trust, which was rewarded by a successful procedure that helped immensely to recover from one year of low back pain.
    Dr. Ken-Board Certified in Internal Medicine — Nov 16, 2022
    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1700072493
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Internship
    • Maimondes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
