Dr. Jonathan Hines, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Hines works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.