Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Hershey works at Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 332-2404
    Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi
    13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G-18, Mequon, WI 53097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 240-0457

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Retinal Dystrophy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 20, 2016
    Had a detached retina (which I had never heard of before) and was recommended to see Dr Hershey. He was able to see me within a day and scheduled surgery for that evening. Everything was explained in detail about what had happened, surgery and recovery. To me, he is my hero .... he saved my eye site out of my left eye!
    About Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811992563
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Evanston Hospital
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hershey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hershey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hershey has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

