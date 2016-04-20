Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Hershey works at Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.