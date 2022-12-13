Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Raton Office9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 400A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 417-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hersch provided the best advice for my shoulder pain. He spent as much time as I needed to understand the various treatment options, and gave me the pros and cons of both surgery and PRP. Very pleased with my visit and Dr. Hersch
About Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hersch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hersch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hersch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.