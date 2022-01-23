See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD

Obstetrics
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Herman works at NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 23, 2022
    He is a fantastic dr with a huge heart who truly cares for his patients. In my first pregnancy, my baby was very sick (and ultimately didn’t make it) and I needed to see a specialist. Dr Herman worked behind the scenes, while on vacation in another country (!) and got me in to see an mfm dr the next day. Mind you, I wasnt even his patient at that point. I will forever be grateful to dr Herman and loyal to him and his practice. I have used him in my subsequent pregnancies and have received only the best of care
    Rk — Jan 23, 2022
    Rk — Jan 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255305538
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herman works at NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

