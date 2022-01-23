Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic dr with a huge heart who truly cares for his patients. In my first pregnancy, my baby was very sick (and ultimately didn’t make it) and I needed to see a specialist. Dr Herman worked behind the scenes, while on vacation in another country (!) and got me in to see an mfm dr the next day. Mind you, I wasnt even his patient at that point. I will forever be grateful to dr Herman and loyal to him and his practice. I have used him in my subsequent pregnancies and have received only the best of care
About Dr. Jonathan Herman, MD
- Obstetrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1255305538
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
