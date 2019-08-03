Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hata works at Hickory Surgical Clinic, Inc in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.