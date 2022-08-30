Dr. Jonathan Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Harper, MD
Dr. Jonathan Harper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurology Northwest Tr1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Dr. Harper is the best surgeon we ever met! He operated my father, successfully removed complicated tumor from a kidney, all laparoscopically. My dad and all my family are so grateful to Dr. Harper. We see Dr. Harper every year for follow up and wish him happiness and health. He is a Superman in kidney business!
About Dr. Jonathan Harper, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
