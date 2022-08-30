Overview

Dr. Jonathan Harper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Harper works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

