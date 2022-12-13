Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Swedish Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 823-4000
ProOrtho18100 NE Union Hill Rd # Pod, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 823-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a person kind of lazy and almost never written review… However, Dr. Hall is the doctor I would not hesitate to share my experience with him to the world. My condition is special, I broke my right foot three times; messed up my ankle ligaments and broke my navicular bone. After seen several doctors and research myself, I found myself need at least two operations on my poor foot: removing accessory navicular bone, reattaching the tender to navicular bone as well as reconstructing my ankle ligaments. This case is really rare. Not all the doctors are familiar about my case and have ability to do the operations in one surgery. I saw some top orthopedic surgeon in US and outside US until I met Dr. Hall. He is very knowledgeable, patient and most important empathic. He explained my condition and treatments. He is also very confident and honest with potential risk. I do appreciate it. The surgery went go very well. Actually they were three operations done during the surgery and took
About Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- University of Vermont
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
