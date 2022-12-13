Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Hall works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.