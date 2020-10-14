Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Hosp U Pa
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 222-2022
2
NYCyberKnife at Perlmutter Cancer Center--Manhattan150 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 496-5560
3
NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 550, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4510
4
Winthrop Radiology Associates, PC222 Station Plz N Ste 140, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2501
5
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hospital Radiation Oncology264 OLD COUNTRY RD, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5578
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Great bedside manner. Professional and personable. His entire staff are great.
About Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Hosp U Pa
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Haas speaks Spanish.
