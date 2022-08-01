See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Grossman works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain & Spine Institute
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2225
  2. 2
    Renaissance Surgery Center
    2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 797-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Arthrography
Discography
Acupuncture
Arthrography
Discography

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthrography Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

Aug 01, 2022
I am very happy with the care I have received from Dr. Grossman. They did injections and an epidural but I didn’t get relief. I am in a stimulator trial period and am very happy with the care I am receiving. Everyone has a different health jour and different results. My husband got relief from an epidural. We are both very satisfied with the care we have have received.
— Aug 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grossman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD.

About Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1225242332
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fairview University Med Center|Fairview University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Minn|University Minn
Residency
Internship
  • Atlantic City Med Center|Atlantic City Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • St. George's University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grossman works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.