Dr. Jonathan Grier, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Grier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Penn Highlands Tyrone.
Dr. Grier works at
Locations
Blair Neurologic Associates914 S 12Th St, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 201-2309
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Tyrone
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Grier for years and I would never change doctors. He is caring, kind and has a wonderful bedside manner. He is also informative, educational and proactive in my care. I know that he cares about treatment and always makes sure I know exactly what is going on with my treatment. Also, his staff is friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Jonathan Grier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326199035
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grier accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grier has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grier.
