Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greifenkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Greifenkamp works at
Locations
-
1
Longview Regional Medical Center2901 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1818
-
2
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Longview Cardiac and Vascular Consultants709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 2301, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greifenkamp?
Visited Dr. Greifenkamp for treatment of varicose veins in both legs. A treatment plan was developed and the procedures were of great help. Dr. Greifenkamp explained what he was going to do, and was a great comfort during the process. His staff is very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235333808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greifenkamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greifenkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greifenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greifenkamp works at
Dr. Greifenkamp has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greifenkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greifenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greifenkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greifenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greifenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.