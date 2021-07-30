Overview

Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.



Dr. Grady works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Astigmatism and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.