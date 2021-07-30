See All Ophthalmologists in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.

Dr. Grady works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Astigmatism and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Brazosport Eye Institute
    103 PARKING WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 297-2961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
  • UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage
Astigmatism
Keratitis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Astigmatism
Keratitis

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Iris Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Visual Loss Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2021
    I went to Dr. Grady's office on July 1st with excruciating pain in both eyes. Dr. Grady and his staff were very caring. It ended up being bacteria ulcer / infection. He gave me a prescription and continued to meet with me at his office every day to monitor my eyes. He took time out of his busy 4th of July weekend to make sure my eyes were ok. He is still monitoring them and they are much better. Dr. Grady and his staff went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of.
    JB — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386838563
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea, Refractive, and Anterior Segment Surgery
    Residency
    • University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
