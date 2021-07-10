See All Interventional Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Gordin works at UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Specialty Care
    1400 S Grand Ave Ste 605, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 348-6579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 10, 2021
Good doctor, listens to you, very helpful and works with you
Chris Johnson — Jul 10, 2021
About Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174840102
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gordin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gordin works at UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gordin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

