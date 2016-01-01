Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD is a Neuropathology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuropathology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Emory Clinic At 12 Executive Park - Laboratory12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
- 2 101 PO Box Ste 6000, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3444
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
- Neuropathology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuropathology
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
