Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ginns, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of Queensland Medical School, Australia|University of the State of New York and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ginns works at Austin Spine - Lakeway in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.