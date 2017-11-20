Dr. Jonathan Gefen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gefen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Gefen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Gefen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1908
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had surgery done by Dr. Gefen. I wish I could give him 50 stars!! No complications, minimal scarring and wonderful bedside manner. I can't say enough good things about him and his professionalism.
About Dr. Jonathan Gefen, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gefen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gefen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gefen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gefen has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gefen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gefen speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gefen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gefen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gefen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gefen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.