Dr. Jonathan Gates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Gates, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Babson College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gates saved my husbands life. After many leaks from AAA surgery that was done in Florida, Dr. Gates successfully performed the surgery two years later in Boston. No leaks since and he is enjoying life in good health.
About Dr. Jonathan Gates, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1831155084
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Babson College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
