Dr. Jonathan Gastel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Gastel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Gastel works at
1
Providence Office164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2500
2
Orthopedics Ri Inc.588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-2400
3
Orthopedic Group Inc16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4450
4
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-3700
- Landmark Medical Center
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Dr. Gastel has worked on both of my knees over the course of 20 years. He also was my daughter's surgeon (ACL tear) and cared for my elderly aunt (cortisone shots in her knee.) He is excellent, he has a great bedside manner, listens to patient concerns and welcomes patient input. He is highly skilled and an excellent surgeon. I recommend him without hesitation
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
