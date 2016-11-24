Overview

Dr. Jonathan Garza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Garza works at Angela Vo, MPAS, PA-C in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.