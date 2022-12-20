See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Malvern, PA
Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (103)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Garino works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.
    266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garino?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Awesome experience! I'm a 48 yr female and needed a total right hip replacement. Dr. Gaurino explained the procedure and all post operative experiences that I would face and he was patient with me as well.
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garino to family and friends

    Dr. Garino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952339731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania: Adult Reconstruction
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery At Columbia Presbyterian
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Orthopedic Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garino works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Malvern, PA. View the full address on Dr. Garino’s profile.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Garino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.