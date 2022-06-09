Dr. Jonathan Gant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Gant, MD
Dr. Jonathan Gant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr Gant is a very well versed Dr in his field of orthopedics, specifically the hand and wrist. After suffering for three months of pain and two other doctors seen, Dr. Gant knew precisely where and how to treat my hand, which gave me the relief in 24 hours. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone. I am so grateful for him.
About Dr. Jonathan Gant, MD
- 17 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gant has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.
