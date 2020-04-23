Dr. Jonathan Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fritz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fritz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1701 Old Village Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 693-1773
Carolina Ophthalmology, PA1998 Hendersonville Rd Ste 40, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (586) 992-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 150, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 277-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician! Much more than a mere surgical technician with required credentials.
About Dr. Jonathan Fritz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.