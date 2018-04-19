Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.
Locations
Texas Brain and Spine Institute8441 State Highway 47 Ste 4300, Bryan, TX 77807 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Friedman is amazing. He delivered me from a wheelchair to walking in 2008. As soon as I awoke from surgery the horrid pain was gone. I suffered for years prior to this surgery he performed. These ten years later I am still active and mobile everyday. Dr Friedman saved my life from the darkest depths I was in back in 2008. He is the best and I would recommend his services to anyone that is suffering with neurologic problems.
About Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003920224
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University of Heidelberg
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Ca
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
