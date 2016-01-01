See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Freilich works at Corey M. Notis, MD, PA DBA: Associates in Eyecare in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ, New York, NY and Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Eyecare
    155 Morris Ave Ste 302, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 232-6900
    Associates In Eyecare
    900 Stuyvesant Ave Fl 1, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 687-0330
    Freilich Retina Associates
    14 E 96th St Apt C, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 410-5000
    Hudson Valley Ophthalmology, PLLC
    820 UNION ST, Hudson, NY 12534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 828-3391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366404402
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
