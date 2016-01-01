Overview

Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Freilich works at Corey M. Notis, MD, PA DBA: Associates in Eyecare in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ, New York, NY and Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.