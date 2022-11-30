Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
Dr. Freed works at
Locations
Vibrance Medical Spa3180 Bell Rd Ste 300, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 885-3121Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast reduction surgery with Dr. Freed and it has changed my life.I no longer have back pain every evening and actually feel like it's easier to breathe. Dr. Freed did a fantastic job and is a very professional and kind doctor. I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freed speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.
