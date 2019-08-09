Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Frank, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Rossmoor Medical Associates Inc.1210 Rossmoor Pkwy, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 933-1210
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Good numbers man. Pleasantly direct. Has a first rate assistant too!
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1215003090
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
