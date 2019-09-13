Dr. Jonathan Fleischmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fleischmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fleischmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Bronx2510 Westchester Ave Ste A, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 517-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleischmann?
I've been a patient of Dr. Fleischmann since March 2010 one of the nicest doctor's i've ever cross paths with, he always explains results and procedures very thoroughly. Every month i visit his office for my monthly procedures, and it's like i've been granted a clean bill of health. He always greets me with a smile, asks how am i doing since the last visit, do i have any questions or issues, if nothing see you in the next 4weeks. Great doctor over all. Robert Crawford
About Dr. Jonathan Fleischmann, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174539605
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Dr. Fleischmann has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleischmann speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.