Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD
Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Eres Plastic Surgery8504 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-1443
Unique Aesthetic Center815 NW 57th Ave Ste 302, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 262-1443
Dr. Fisher is an excellent doctor. He’s an expert at his craft and has wonderful bedside manner. He’s very patient at explaining everything and then some. He made sure all my questions were answered. Not once did he ever make me feel like I was just another number, or that he was rushed or uninterested with my questions and concerns. Dr. Fisher truly gave me a brand new body and I’m eternally grateful to him and his entire team at Unique Aesthetic for making this BBL Lipo 360 journey a smooth one. My results are amazing!! I’m so happy even just at 11 days post op. This has been a life changing surgery for me and I’m so happy that I chose Dr. Fisher. I’ve officially been Fisherfied!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
