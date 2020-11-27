Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 850-0982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
My husband was treated by Dr. Fisher at Novant Huntersville after admission with very confusing sudden symptoms. My husband was diagnosed with major heart vessel blockage that was completely asymptomatic by Dr. Fisher who diagnosed his problem and immediately transferred him to Novant Main for by pass with Dr. Alan Johnson. Excellent care, clear guidance, great communication and appropriate by pass surgery. Cannot say enough about the care he and his team gave. My husband would not be alive today if not for these wonderful physicians and Novant staff.
About Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508872995
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.