Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
-
1
ABC Family Care500 W Main St Ste 116, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-6166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
New York Spine & Pain Physicians - Babylon Village100 W Main St Ste C, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 983-8600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
So far so good. He listened and understood my pain. Recommended injection and then reevaluate. Came in to see me before his Medial Assistant so I did not have to wait. He had reviewed my MRI beforehand so he was prepared . Staff was polite too.
About Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD
- Pain Management
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790930113
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.