Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD

Pain Management
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Finkelstein works at National Spine & Pain Centers, New York, Babylon, NY in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ABC Family Care
    500 W Main St Ste 116, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-6166
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    New York Spine & Pain Physicians - Babylon Village
    100 W Main St Ste C, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 983-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Jonathan Finkelstein, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790930113
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
