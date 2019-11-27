Dr. Jonathan Finegold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finegold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Finegold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Finegold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Finegold works at
Locations
Westmed Medical Group73 Market St Ste 219, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 779-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I meet Dr. FINEGOLD back in September. From the frist visit I knew he an excellent doctor. Dr. FINEGOLD knew right after meeting me and examining me. What was going on. He always reaches out to his patients. Whether phone call or email. He is a doctor that not only loves his patients and take his job seriously. It's hard to find a good doctor that Genuinely cares for there patients. I would recommend him to my family and friends. Dr. FINEGOLD you gained another patient. Who is pleased to have you as there Gastroenterologist Doctor. Keep doing what you do. Making sure your parents health come first. Thank you Pinckney, A
About Dr. Jonathan Finegold, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336206846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finegold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finegold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finegold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Finegold has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finegold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finegold speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finegold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finegold.
