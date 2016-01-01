Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fillmore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Fillmore works at Alliance Medical Group GNS in Middlebury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.