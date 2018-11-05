Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ferrari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Ferrari works at Fort Smith Mercy Clinic, Fort Smith, AR in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.