Dr. Jonathan Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Ferguson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Locations
Featherstone Clinic698 FEATHERSTONE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent !!! Very thorough and extremely knowledgable.
About Dr. Jonathan Ferguson, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
