Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Fenkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson GI Associates2500 English Creek Ave Ste 1200, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions
-
3
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology1 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
-
4
Jefferson GI Associates4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3301, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
-
5
Jefferson GI Associates901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenkel?
He is friendly, personable, and very thorough. He doesn’t rush you like some doctors do. Very patient!
About Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811031222
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenkel works at
Dr. Fenkel has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
425 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.