Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fenkel works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, East Norriton, PA, Newark, DE and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

