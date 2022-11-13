Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Locations
Advanced NeuroCare LLC131 Madison Ave Ste 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 414-0407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fellus?
Dr. Jonathan Fellus is the first neurologist who accepts car-accident related insurance after my wife had a car accident and failed to find a neurologist who is willing to take car insurance to treat her pain in the head. During her first visit with Dr Fellus, he spent over an hour discussing my wife’s medical history, the details of the car accident and performing some tests in the office. After that he mimicked what had happeded to my wife’s head and neck during the car accident and explained how the pain and head preasure were caused. Based on that analysis, he prescribed physical therapy and two medicines to relax muscle and treat inflammation. My wife took his advice and consulted a physical therapist immediately. After consultation with the PT, my wife’s pain is significantly improved, and we feel confident that Dr Fellus’ recommendation is very professional in treating this car related injury. We also find the doctor very accessible by phone and his team responds very quickly
About Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Italian
- 1053309195
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Mountainside Hosp-Umdnj-
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellus speaks French, Hebrew and Italian.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellus.
