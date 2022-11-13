See All Neurologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Fellus works at Advanced NeuroCare LLC in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced NeuroCare LLC
    131 Madison Ave Ste 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 414-0407

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuropharmacology Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Nov 13, 2022
Dr. Jonathan Fellus is the first neurologist who accepts car-accident related insurance after my wife had a car accident and failed to find a neurologist who is willing to take car insurance to treat her pain in the head. During her first visit with Dr Fellus, he spent over an hour discussing my wife’s medical history, the details of the car accident and performing some tests in the office. After that he mimicked what had happeded to my wife’s head and neck during the car accident and explained how the pain and head preasure were caused. Based on that  analysis, he prescribed physical therapy and two medicines to relax muscle and treat inflammation. My wife took his advice and consulted a physical therapist immediately. After consultation with the PT, my wife’s pain is significantly improved, and we feel confident that Dr Fellus’ recommendation is very professional  in treating this car related injury. We also find the doctor very accessible by phone and his team responds very quickly 
Guanmin Wu — Nov 13, 2022
About Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD

  • Neurology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, French, Hebrew and Italian
  • 1053309195
Fellowship
  • University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
  • Mountainside Hosp-Umdnj-
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fellus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fellus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fellus works at Advanced NeuroCare LLC in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fellus’s profile.

133 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

