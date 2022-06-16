See All Ophthalmologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Feistmann works at NYC Retina in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYC Retina Queens
    10721 Queens Blvd Ste 9, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 285-7585
  2. 2
    NYC Retina Manhattan
    20 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 203-0999
  3. 3
    NYC Retina
    107 Queens Blvd Ste 9, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 285-7585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr. Feistmann is cordial, easy-going, straight-to-the-point, and very effective. Few years ago he pulled me back from a desperate situation and saved me from losing my right eye; quickly and skillfully. No "ifs" or "buts", he is just perfect. Always glad to visit him for the follow ups.
    Predrag Peter Ilich — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447331087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feistmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feistmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feistmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feistmann has seen patients for Macular Hole and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feistmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feistmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feistmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feistmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feistmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

