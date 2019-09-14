Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health And Science University and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Modoc Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Fay works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.