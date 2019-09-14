See All Ophthalmologists in Klamath Falls, OR
Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (455)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health And Science University and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Modoc Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Dr. Fay works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Klamath Eye Center
    2640 Biehn St Ste 3, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 884-3148
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake District Hospital
  • Modoc Medical Center
  • Sky Lakes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acquired Retinoschisis
Vision Screening
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acquired Retinoschisis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acquired Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Macular Degeneration - Growth Retardation Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery to Correct Near and Far Vision Simultaneous Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Motor Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Infantile Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy 1 Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy 2 Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy 5 Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy 6 Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Anemia - CNS Anomalies Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Total Color Blindness With Myopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Oregon Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 455 ratings
    Patient Ratings (455)
    5 Star
    (370)
    4 Star
    (51)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fay?

    Sep 14, 2019
    He went way beyond and above to help my daughter not only to not lose her eye but was able to get her into a treatment center to save her life..I will forever be greatfull.he is heaven sent and actually cares.thank you
    Jaden kness (rivera) in Lakeview, OR — Sep 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fay to family and friends

    Dr. Fay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245592625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University|Columbia University, Department of Ophthalmology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center|Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center Of Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health And Science University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fay works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR. View the full address on Dr. Fay’s profile.

    455 patients have reviewed Dr. Fay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.