Dr. Jonathan Fass, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fass, MD is a dermatologist in Athens, GA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fass is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Athens Oral & Maxillo Facial Surgery PC2000 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-8220
2
Dermatology of Athens1220 Langford Dr Bldg 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 353-8220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jonathan Fass, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104821917
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
