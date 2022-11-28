Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falakassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD
Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Porter Ranch19950 Rinaldi St, Northridge, CA 91326 Directions (818) 901-6600
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
Southern California Orthopedic Institute24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor is always in care for there patients and goes above and beyond of his work
About Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Falakassa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falakassa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falakassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falakassa works at
Dr. Falakassa has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falakassa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Falakassa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falakassa.
