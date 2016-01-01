See All Urologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fainberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. 

Dr. Fainberg works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Urology
    75 68 187 St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 303-3720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

About Dr. Jonathan Fainberg, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780070789
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Fainberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fainberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fainberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fainberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fainberg works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Fresh Meadows, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fainberg’s profile.

Dr. Fainberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fainberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fainberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fainberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.