Dr. Jonathan Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Evans, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in White House, TN. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Crossroads Medical Group - White House491 Sage Rd N Ste 200, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 622-1633Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Crossroads Medical Group - Goodlettsville900 Conference Dr Ste 1C, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (615) 553-6762
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans actually listened to me. He is very professional, knowledgeable and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jonathan Evans, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1568460640
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.