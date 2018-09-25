Dr. Espana Tenorio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Espana Tenorio, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Espana Tenorio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Espana Tenorio works at
Locations
The Women's Specialists of Houston6651 Main St Ste F1500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Espana is a great. He is a very caring doctor and his staff is wonderful. Everyone has a job to do and they know what that job is and how to do it. Everything is very efficient.
About Dr. Jonathan Espana Tenorio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espana Tenorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espana Tenorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espana Tenorio works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Espana Tenorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espana Tenorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espana Tenorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espana Tenorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.