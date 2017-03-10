Overview

Dr. Jonathan Erber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Med Center



Dr. Erber works at Dr. William Erber and Dr. Jonathan Erber in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.