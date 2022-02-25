See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jonathan Enlow, DO

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Enlow, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Enlow works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrhythmia & Cardiovascular Cons Inc
    3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5300, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-3202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr Enlow saved my life. He performed triple bypass surgery. I didn’t know that I even had cardiac issues. Staff are very helpful.
    — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Enlow, DO

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811164619
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Riverside-Methodist Hospital
    • Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Enlow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enlow works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Enlow’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Enlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

