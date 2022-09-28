Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
Premier Clinics1609 Constitution Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-8300
- 2 8351 CHARLOTTE HWY, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (803) 802-3512
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have other family members who have been AMAZINGLY cared for by Dr E, V/S failing past other Drs so I wouldn’t even consider anyone else. He takes his time, answers ALL concerns, is caring and creates a plan. Ask Cardio Vascular nurses who see the cardiologist in action. He was the one!
About Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1285065516
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
