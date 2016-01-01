Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Elias, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1114314226
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.