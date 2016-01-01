Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Edwards works at
