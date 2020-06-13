Dr. Jonathan Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Edelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Edelson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Edelson works at
Locations
The Pulmonary Group Of WNY100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
Pulmonary Group of Western New York Llp5842 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-0195
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Edelson when I lived in Lancaster, N.Y. He's a wonderful and careing dr. If he didn't subscribe the meds. ( Advair & Spiriva ) to help me, I probably wouldn't be alive today. I can BREATHE very well now. I just got an A+ from my doctor here in Florida.
About Dr. Jonathan Edelson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548225097
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, SUNY
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Edelson works at
Dr. Edelson has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.